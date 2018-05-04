Texas Instruments expands its lead among top analog suppliers

© head off dreamstime.com

The top 10 IC suppliers in the USD 54.5 billion analog market last year accounted for 59% of the category’s worldwide sales in 2017, according to IC Insights.

Leading analog IC suppliers - in USD millions

2017 Rank Company 2016 2017 % Change % Marketshare 1 Tesas Instruments 8,536 9,900 16% 18% 2 Analog Devices* 3,790 4,310 14% 8% 3 Skyworks Solutions 3,205 3,710 16% 7% 4 Infineon 3,030 3,355 11% 6% 5 ST 2,519 2,930 16% 5% 6 NXP 2,430 2,415 -1% 4% 7 Maxim 1,900 2,025 7% 4% 8 On Semi* 1,335 1,800 35% 3% 9 Microchip* 819 940 15% 2% 10 Renesas* 810 915 13% 2%

*Includes sales from acquired companies in 2016 and 2017.

Collectively, the top 10 companies generated USD 32.3 billion in analog IC sales last year compared to USD 28.4 billion in 2016, which was a 14% increase and a gain of two percentage points in marketshare during 2017, says the analyst firm. Eight of the top-10 suppliers exceeded the 10% growth rate of the total analog market in 2017.With analog sales of USD 9.9 billion and 18% marketshare, Texas Instruments was again the leading supplier of analog integrated circuits in 2017. In 2016, TI’s marketshare was 17% in analog ICs. The company’s analog sales increased by about USD 1.4 billion last year—rising 16%—compared to 2016 and were more than twice that of second-ranked Analog Devices (ADI). TI’s 2017 analog revenue represented 76% of its USD 13.0 billion in total IC sales and 71% of its USD 13.9 billion total semiconductor revenue, based on IC Insights’ estimates.TI was among the first companies to manufacture analog semiconductors on 300mm wafers. TI has claimed that manufacturing analog ICs on 300mm wafers gives it a 40% cost advantage per unpackaged chip compared to using 200mm wafers. In 2017, about half of TI’s analog revenue was generated on devices built using 300mm wafers.Second-place ADI registered a 14% increase in analog IC sales in 2017 to USD 4.3 billion, according to IC Insights’ supplier ranking. The 2016 and 2017 revenue numbers shown for ADI include sales from Linear Technology, which was acquired by the company in 1Q17 for USD15.8 billion.NXP was the only supplier in the top-10 ranking that experienced a decline (-1%) in its analog sales last year. Some of NXP’s analog revenue decline can be attributed to the sale of its Standard Products business to a consortium of Chinese investors consisting of JAC Capital and Wise Road Capital. The USD 2.75 billion transaction was completed in February 2017. The Standard Products business was renamed Nexperia and headquartered in the Netherlands.Among the top 10, ON Semiconductor showed the largest analog sales gain in 2017, with revenues increasing 35% to USD 1.8 billion, which represented a 3% share of the market. This follows a 16% rise in its analog sales in 2016. Some of the strong increases in sales during the last two years were a result of ON Semi’s acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor in September 2016 for USD 2.4 billion. ON’s analog business was also boosted in 2017 by record sales of its power management products to the automotive market, specifically for active safety, powertrain, body electronics, and lighting applications.