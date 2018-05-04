General | May 04, 2018
Turning a broken iPhone into a working USB flash drive?
Ever busted your iPhone beyond repair - at least for us mare mortals? Well, I have a few with broken screen and one that is simply dead. But it seems like Scotty Allen might have figured out a way to save the content of dead phone, and at the same time make it easy accessible.
Scott Allen didn't let us wait to long for the next video. This time he took the flash memory chips from a broken iPhone 6 and turned it into a working USB flash drive in the electronics markets in Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen, China.
So. If you have nothing better to do for some 20+ minutes, click on the video above and see how it is all done
More about Scott you can find at Strange Parts.
So. If you have nothing better to do for some 20+ minutes, click on the video above and see how it is all done
More about Scott you can find at Strange Parts.
Texas Instruments expands its lead among top analog suppliers The top 10 IC suppliers in the USD 54.5 billion analog market last year accounted for 59% of...
MMAB Group expands with Finnish subsidiary The Swedish PCB- manufacturer and trader is continuing its international expansion strategy...
Turning a broken iPhone into a working USB flash drive? Ever busted your iPhone beyond repair - at least for us mare mortals? Well, I have a few with...
GE Appliances expands production in Tennessee GE Appliances is starting two new production lines at its Monogram Refrigeration facility...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
VTech to acquire manufacturing facility from Pioneer VTech Holdings Limited has signed an agreement with Pioneer Corporation under which VTech will acquire a manufacturing facility in Malaysia owned by Pioneer Technology (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Pioneer...
Amazon expands Boston tech hub – creating 2'000 tech jobs Amazon plans to expand its Boston Tech Hub and create an additional 2’000 technology jobs...
Season Group beefs up its UK site EMS-provider, Season Group, is investing in additional equipment at its UK site in Havant, Hampshire.
Kimball Electronics keeps breaking records Net sales for the third quarter amounted to USD 284 million, a 22% increase from the same...
EC Electronics expands manufacturing capacity in Romania UK-based EC Electronics have signed the lease on a second factory in Romania, opening the...
Plexus: ‘We finished our fiscal second quarter with record revenue’ EMS provider Plexus recorded quarterly revenues of USD 699 million during the second quarter...
Gibson files for bankruptcy in order to renew business The iconic guitar company says it’s re-focusing itself on the manufacturing of musical...
Global semiconductor sales up 20% YoY in Q1 The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Aspocomp records a 4% sales growth in Q1 The Finnish PCB manufacturer recorded first quarter net sales of EUR 6.1 million, a YoY...
Nokia planning sale of its Digital Health business Nokia says the company plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and...
GTK is 'Brexit-ready' with Romanian facility GTK’s manufacturing facility in Romania is going from strength to strength according to Chas...
Lockheed opens new facility to support F-35 production growth Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Pinellas County, Florida...
Plexus expands presence in Malaysia with acquisition of new facility EMS provider Plexus is increasing is presence in Malaysia with the acquisition of...
AQ Manufacturing shuts down in Thailand AQ Manufacturing Co., Ltd is starting the process to close down the manufacturing site in...
Under-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones to top 100M units by 2019 Smartphone brands are expected to increase their adoption of under-display...
North American PCB industry growth continues upward IPC says that industry shipments and orders continued to grow at a brisk pace in March. The...
DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments