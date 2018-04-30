© Nevs

DiDi and Nevs form alliance with automobile industry players

Nevs, DiDi and several other companies from the automotive industry met up in Beijing on 24th April. They collectively founded the “D-Alliance”, which aims to build up a new ecosystem of automotive operations, promote car sharing and drive forward the transformation of automotive industry towards smart mobility and new energy together.

This is another concrete step by Nevs and DiDi to move forward the development of new energy car sharing ecosystem together, since the cooperation agreement was signed in October 2017.



D-Alliance will become a provider of integrated transportation services combining auto leasing and sales, auto finance, auto service, fleet operation and car-sharing solutions in China and beyond.



The Alliance will work with EV partners to promote the adoption of new energy vehicles into the shared transportation scenario. Nevs as an important player in the alliance will drive towards the realisation of smart mobility together with all partners.



Kai Johan Jiang, chairman of Nevs, said: “New energy, intelligence and sharing are the trends for future mobility. NEVS is dedicated to shape mobility for a more sustainable future”.