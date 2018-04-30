© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

UK:E increase capacity with new machinery investment

Lancashire-based, UK Electronics, has recently invested in some new machinery for their manufacturing facility in Royton.

The company invested some GBP 150’000 in installing a Samsung Hanwha SM481 plus flexible pick and place machine and a Samsung SP450V fully automated screen printer, UK:E says in an update on the company website.



The Hanwha SM481 can place up to 40’000 components per hour offering a component range of 01005-16mm2. In 2015 UK:E installed a new SMT line including a Samsung Hanwha Decan F2, which can place up to 80’000 components per hour. With the latest investment it has allowed UKE to increase capacity by approximately 40%, the update continues.