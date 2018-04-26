© Thales Alenia Space / DLR H.Bauer

PLATO to get OHB Systems expertise

OHB System AG was commissioned as prime contractor for the science mission PLATO by the European Space Agency ESA.

The contract value will most likely amount to EUR 297 million. The negotiations are expected to start in June, an ad-hoc announcement reads.



PLATO (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of Stars) is a mid-sized research mission to be launched in 2026 for exploring exoplanetary systems. Through a satellite-based observatory, planets within the orbits of other solar systems should be searched for and should be explored.



During the development and the production of the PLATO satellite, OHB System will have access to the contribution of a core team consisting of Thales Alenia Space (France and UK) and RUAG Space Switzerland.