Zestron opens shop in Taiwan

Zestron says that the company has officially opened its newest and eighth facility, located in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

With the opening of the Taiwan Technical Center, Zestron now operates eight worldwide technical centres located throughout Europe, Asia and America. In addition to offering various cleaning machines for our customers’ use, the Taiwan facility includes office space and an Analytical Lab.



“Continuous Innovation is our commitment to our customers and with the opening of our Hsinchu Technical Center, we are able to offer our customers the latest in precision cleaning technologies and the highest level of technical support and service that they have come to expect from Zestron” said James Yeoh, the Executive Director of Zestron South Asia, in a press release.