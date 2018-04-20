© Schweizer PCB | April 20, 2018
Schweizer increase turnover to EUR 120.9 million
The Schweizer Group closed the accounts in 2017 with a record turnover of EUR 120.9 million (2016: EUR 116.1 million). The growth of 4.2 percent was due to a record production volume of EUR 109.6 million from the production site in Schramberg.
The final group EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) amounts to EUR 8.4 million (2016: EUR 9.5 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.0 percent against 8.2 percent the year before. The group EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounts to EUR 0.3 million (2016: EUR 1.8 million) and corresponds to an EBIT margin of 0.3 percent (2016: 1.6%).
Schweizer’s positive turnover development was in particular due to the record production volume from the Schramberg production site. Various measures to eliminate bottleneck areas, focussed investments into new production technologies, such as the new laser direct imaging equipment, as well as further process optimisations allowed for an output increase of 6.2 percent in Schramberg. In this context, the turnover share of high technology products from the fields of power electronics, embedding and system cost reduction, which are mainly used for applications of autonomous driving and electro mobility, increased again. These high technology products meanwhile account for 58 percent of Schweizer's turnover.
The turnover share with customers of the industry sector increased significantly by 34.3 percent to EUR 28.2 million (2016: EUR 21.0 million). It comprises in particular solutions for automation, detection, robotics, metrology and sensor technology for industry plants as well as sales with customers from aviation. Customer from the industry sector now account for almost a quarter of the company's yearly sales, and it is intended to expand this in future. This also applies to projects in the consumer, communication and computing segment, where sales increased by 22 percent to EUR 8.9 million. The automotive sector again represented Schweizer's largest customer group with sales of EUR 83.8 million and accounted for about 70 percent of the total turnover (2016: 76%).
Outlook for 2018
“Our order book which increased again to 181.5 million euro by the end of last year puts us into a very good position”, comments Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG. “For 2018 we expect the group turnover to increase by 6 to 8 percent, which will be the highest increase in the last four years. The start-up costs for the new site in China, however, will burden our results. Nevertheless, from today’s perspective we expect an EBITDA margin of 7 to 9 percent for the year 2018. This corresponds to an EBITDA of about 10 million euro.”
