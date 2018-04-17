© Business Finland Electronics Production | April 17, 2018
Finland wants to take the lead on the European battery market
Evertiq has over the course of the last year reported on several major investments regarding battery manufacturing in Europe. Major developments in Germany, Hungary, Poland and Sweden are taking place – and now Finland also wants a piece of the action.
Demand for batteries have seen an increase, and it is only expected to continue to grow, especially in response to the electrification of the automotive industry.
Business Finland – the Finnish innovation fund – has launched ‘Batteries from Finland’, a two-year activation programme for the battery sector to get Finland into the European and global battery networks.
Currently Asia produces about 80% of the worlds batteries, especially primary batteries. And while Europe does have some expertise in battery technologies – we lack the scale. As Business Finland points out in a press release; Finland does have some of the raw materials and chemicals needed in the manufacturing of batteries. Now the goal is to master the higher value part of the chain, including the manufacturing and developing of battery cells. The country is also said to plan investments in battery recycling.
“Finland has what it takes to build a significant battery cluster for raising added value in Finland. We can provide a unique combination of raw materials, processing and energy expertise in a reasonably-sized geographical area,” Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä says in the release.
“Finland wants to be more than just the producer of raw materials. Our companies have competitive concepts and know-how throughout the value chain. The market is booming, and our primary objective is to get a slice of the new market, not to compete with existing operators. Business Finland sees here a great opportunity for Finland,” says Director-General Pekka Soini from Business Finland adds.
The growing battery manufacturing sector needs new mining capacity, since at the moment there is not enough minerals to meet the rapidly growing demands, even with recycling. And Finland has reserves of raw material and also boasts a strong geological and mining expertise.
Business Finland aims to accelerate the construction of a national battery ecosystem. The activities aim to contribute to improving the Finnish knowledge base and increasing Finland’s international competitiveness throughout the value chain from raw materials and battery cell manufacturing to various battery-related applications and services, Business Finland writes.
