Airbus has shipped SES-12 satellite to launch base

The SES-12 all-electric communications satellite, built by Airbus for SES, has been shipped from the Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Toulouse, France, to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SES-12 is a powerful large scale all electric satellite based on the Eurostar platform in its E3000e variant, which uses electric propulsion for orbit raising (EOR). The related mass saving enables SES-12 to combine two high-capacity missions, equivalent to two conventional satellites, in one satellite, a press release reads.



To fulfill its dual mission, SES-12 features both wide beams and high throughput spot beams to serve diverse connectivity needs.



The communications payload incorporates solutions such as multi-beam antennas linked to a digital signal processor, which enable a multitude of basic spectral channels to be allocated to various beams in a completely flexible manner.



The satellite will provide expansion and replacement capacity to serve the data, mobility, government and video sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.



SES-12 will operate in the Ku and Ka-bands with a total of 76 active transponders and eight antennas. It will have a launch mass of 5,400 kg and an electrical power of 19 kW and has been designed to remain in service for more than 15 years.