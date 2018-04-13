© OHB SE

OHB to supply tracking units to Egypt - local production to follow

OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based aerospace and technology group OHB SE, has signed a contract with the Egyptian government for the delivery of 5’000 Visioboxx tracking system units.

In addition, the parties have agreed to set up separate production in Egypt. This means that Egypt will be manufacturing the Visioboxx itself under license in the future. The tracking system is to help various Egyptian government organisations make their transport logistics more transparent, efficient and safer. The contract has a total value of around EUR 3 million, a press release reads.



“For us, this business is a great opportunity to open up new markets, especially in developing countries and emerging markets. The planned local production will offer us further advantages in this connection,” says Jens Kuckertz, Managing Director of OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH.



The Visioboxx is a device for the worldwide monitoring of transport containers. It is attached to the container magnetically. The tracking unit is connected via a cable to a sensor inside the container, which records all relevant data.