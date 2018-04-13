© vikingegaarden © pro automatic

Vikingegaarden outsources production following great demand

Great demand of electrical panels lead to the relocation of production to a company that matches demand.

“The order book of several million meant that we had to reevaluate our production time in relation to demand, and we also had the opportunity to raise service levels by entering into a new collaboration with Pro-Automatic A/S. With the speed of demand, we had to look at a production company that could match it and we found it in Pro-Automatic A/S,” says Ulrik Østergaard, Managing Director of Vikingegaarden A/S.



Vikingegaarden has therefore entered into a new collaboration with Pro-Automatic A/S in the production of ProPower ServiceStander, a press release reads.