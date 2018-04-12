© RUAG

RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications

RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea portfolio to a major international customer.

The order involves interoperability platforms that expand the range of application of digital tactical radio communication systems. The contract has already been signed.



The equipment supplied by RUAG Defence allows IP-based terrestrial communication systems to be established, enabling not only voice but now also data to be transmitted across different systems and networks.



RUAG Defence already won an order early in the year to supply NATO task forces with Aranea equipment.