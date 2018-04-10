© Volkswagen

Volkswagen flags potential major management changes

The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the management structure of the group and with that potential personnel changes in the management board.

These changes could, according to the company, be personnel changes and changes in the specific responsibilities of management members.



On the basis of these considerations, the chairman of the supervisory board of Volkswagen is currently in discussions with certain members of the management. Mr. Matthias Müller – CEO of the group – has showed his general willingness to contribute to the changes.



However, according to information obtained by German Handelsblatt via group circles, Müller will have to go, and his successor is said to be Dr. Herbert Diess, currently the CEO of the Volkswagen brand.



Volkswagen chose not to comment on Handelsblatt’s information.