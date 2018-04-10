© Byton Electronics Production | April 10, 2018
EV manufacturer Byton opens new Los Angeles facility
Following its launch at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the electric vehicle manufacturer, Byton, is expanding its global footprint with two key executive hires and the opening of a new Los Angeles facility.
The company has added two new executives to its senior management team; Chad Harrison, who joins the company as its vice president of product-line management, and David Twohig, who is now Byton’s chief automotive engineer. Harrison is a 22-year veteran of the automotive industry and formerly Honda R&D America’s chief automotive engineer. Twohig is an engineer who most recently led the development of the Alpine A110 as Chief Engineer at Alpine and Head of Vehicle Engineering at Renault Sport.
Byton also announced, in a press release, the expansion of its US footprint following the opening of its North American headquarters in Silicon Valley in December 2017, which has grown to almost 300 employees. While the Silicon Valley office will continue to focus on developing the technology for the Smart Intuitive Vehicle at its launch in Q4 2019, the company’s new L.A. Future Lab will focus on developing the user experiences and concepts to define the future of driving and ride-sharing.
“Revolutionizing the user experience in the car is at the core of Byton. We’re working very hard to make sure your Byton vehicle is a next-generation smart device – a smartphone on wheels,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and Co-Founder, Byton. “Our L.A. Future Lab will push that idea to the bleeding edge of what’s possible, and we’re already excited for what we will be able to share in the future.”
