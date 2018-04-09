SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor equipment sales of $56.6 billion

© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

SEMI says that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled USD 56.6 billion in 2017, a year-over-year increase of 37% from 2016 sales of USD 41.24 billion.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market by World Region (2016-2017)

2017 2016 % Change South Korea 17.95 7.69 133% Taiwan 11.49 12.23 -6% China 8.23 6.46 27% Japan 6.49 4.63 40% North America 5.59 4.49 24% Europe 3.67 2.18 68% Rest of the world 3.20 3.55 -10% Total 56.62 41.24 37%

Source: SEMI/SEAJ April 2018

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.

Korea claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment for the first time, shattering all previous regional spending records with USD 17.95 billion in equipment sales. Taiwan fell to the second position with sales of USD 11.49 billion. Annual spending rates increased for South Korea, Europe, China, Japan and North America. However, new equipment markets in Taiwan and Rest of World (primarily Southeast Asia) contracted.Equipment sales to China increased 27% as the region maintained the third largest market position for the second year in a row. The 2017 equipment markets in Japan and North America held onto fourth and fifth places, respectively, while the Europe market rose in the rankings to the sixth spot. The global other front-end segment increased 40%; the wafer processing equipment market segment rose 39%; the assembly and packaging segment jumped 29%; and total test equipment sales increased 27%.