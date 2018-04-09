© joegough dreamstime.com

Manz had a fire accident at its Taiwanese site

At the company's site in Taoyuan City in Taiwanese, a cable fire broke out last Monday evening. No one was injured in the fire, which was brought under control and extinguished quickly by the local fire department.

In addition to some parts of the building, equipment used for wet chemical production processes and for the semiconductor industry was partially severely damaged. Manz AG's insurance company was informed promptly of the incident, and investigations are currently ongoing to determine specific damage amounts, the company states in an update.



The company says it is working hard to resume production at the site as soon as possible and is already in direct contact with customers whose projects could be affected by this event. The company will publish further information as soon as it obtains any new important findings on the incident.