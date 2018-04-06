© norebbo dreamstime.com

Sanmina achieves FDA registration at its facilities in Chennai

EMS provider Sanmina says that it has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India.

The company also operates a product design centre in Chennai with an ISO 13485 medical design registration, enabling Sanmina to design medical instruments for its customers, close to its manufacturing facility.



"For nearly a decade, Sanmina's Chennai facility has been collaborating with customers to produce innovative medical products," Charlie Mason, SVP, Medical Market Segment at Sanmina, says in a press release. "Our medical customers can now leverage our extensive capabilities in India to design and deliver finished medical products."



In addition to the medical electronic assemblies and modules that Sanmina already makes, FDA registration authorises the site to produce finished products such as imaging systems, blood glucose meters, patient monitors and many other complex medical instruments and devices.