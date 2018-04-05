© mailthepic dreamstime.com

IPTE Germany expands with a new production facility

IPTE Germany GmbH (Ltd.), a subsidiary of IPTE Factory Automation, has expanded its production location in the Nuremberg Metropolitan region.

A new production facility has been opened in Fürth (Bavaria) – a neighbouring city of Nuremberg – in an industrial estate called “Am Weidiggraben”, the company states in a press release.



The new production location will be used by IPTE Germany’s business unit “systems”, which is led by Dr Jörg Handke and consists of 30 team members. The business unit is developing and producing IPTE’s depaneling systems “SpeedRouter” and “FlexRouter II”.



“With the new site in Fürth IPTE Germany was able to take an important step forward in its successful development of the business unit ‘systems’. Dr Handke and his team will strongly push forward the further technological development of our depaneling systems”, states Hubert Baren, CCO of IPTE FA in the release.