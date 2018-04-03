Global semiconductor sales up 21% YoY in February

© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Americas market grows by nearly 40% compared to last year; global sales decrease slightly month-to-month

February 2018 – Month to month sales in billions

Market Last month Current month % Change Americas 8.63 8.26 -4.3% Europe 3.40 3.43 0.9% Japan 3.21 3.18 -0.9% China 12.01 11.70 -2.6% Asia Pacific/All other 10.35 10.19 -1.5% Total 37.60 36.75 -2.2%

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.8 billion for the month of February 2018, an increase of 21.0% compared to the February 2017 total of USD 30.4 billion.Global sales in February were 2.2 percent lower than the January 2018 total of USD 37.6 billion, reflecting typical seasonal market trends. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average."The global semiconductor market continued to demonstrate substantial and consistent growth in February, notching its 19th consecutive month of year-to-year sales increases and growing by double-digit percentages across all major regional markets," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "The Americas stood out once again, with sales increasing nearly 40 percent compared to last year, and sales were up year-to-year across all major semiconductor product categories."Year-to-year sales increased significantly across all regions: the Americas (37.7%), Europe (21.7%), China (16.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2%), and Japan (15.5%). Month-to-month sales increased slightly in Europe (0.9%), but fell somewhat in Japan (-0.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.5%), China (-2.6%), and the Americas (-4.3%).