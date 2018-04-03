© Stadler

Stadler’s Hungarian bogie revision centre to double its capacity

In order to satisfy the increased demand of the market and to utilise the potential for further growth, Stadler has decided to double the capacity of the competence centre established for the revision of railway bogies located in Szolnok, Hungary.

With the investment, the annual revision capacity will increase from the current 250 bogies to 500. The investment will be carried out in two phases. The first phase of the construction works will start during April and last until the third quarter of 2018, within the frames of which a total area of 8’000 square metres will be built for revision works and supporting office activities, a press release reads.



The second phase will target the construction of a 20’000 square metre storage hall, which is to be used jointly by the bogie revision center, and Stadler’s car body factory operating also in Szolnok. The two phases may total to an overall investment value of EUR 30 million.