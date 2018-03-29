© OSI Electronics

OSI Electronics increases its UK production space

By acquiring a new building – virtually next door to its St Neots headquarters – OSI Electronics UK has significantly increased its production space from 35’’000 to 55’000 square feet.

“This gives a strong message to current and new customers we are committed in making financial investments to develop new opportunities,” says Mark Fox, general manager of OSI Electronics UK, in an update. “The building specification will be very similar to our main building, having a mezzanine floor, air conditioning and antistatic flooring etc.”



Work is currently underway to fit out the new unit and the company expects it to be fully operational by the summer.