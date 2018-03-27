© Bose

Bose earmarks $50M for startups

Audio company, Bose, is looking for new places where the company can grow and innovate – and the company is turning to augmented reality.

”So far, the broader excitement about augmented reality (AR) has focused on its visual possibilities. But its audio possibilities are just as exciting - maybe even more so - because the benefits can be enjoyed by mainstream consumers now, not in some undefined future,” the company writes in an update.



And this is really the idea behind Bose AR — the world’s first audio augmented reality platform.



Unlike visual AR, which adds an extra layer of things you can see, Bose AR aims to add an extra layer of things you can hear.



Using a Bose AR-equipped wearable, a smart phone and an app enabled with Bose AR, the company’s new platform lets you hear what you see. All you provide are head movements, voice commands and taps on your wearable; the Bose AR platform is suppose to do the rest, the company explains.



Bose AR is a platform, which means others can develop both apps as well as wearables; including headphones, glasses and helmets. Bose will be building Bose AR into upcoming audio products and the company says a number of partners will soon announce their intent to begin working on the new platform as well.



To help inspire the startup community to begin work on the new platform, Bose has set aside USD 50 million to invest in companies that create apps, services and related technologies for the Bose AR platform.