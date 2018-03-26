© Volvo Cars

Volvo to produce Lynk & Co cars in Ghent, Belgium plant

Volvo Cars will produce cars for the new car brand Lynk & Co in Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium starting from late 2019.

According to Volvo the announcment represents a closer collaboration between the two companies, following Volvo Cars’ acquisition of a 30% stake in Lynk & Co last year. Lynk & Co ia a new volume brand by Zhejiang Geely Holding, which is the owner of Volvo Cars.



By providing Lynk & Co with production capacity at its Ghent plant, Volvo Cars is backing the expansion of the new car brand in Europe and further diversifying its business.



“We see a big potential for this new brand entering the European market and we are happy to give Lynk & Co the support of Volvo’s technological and industrial expertise,” says Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars, in a press relaes.



The joint production with Lynk & Co is expected to also have a positive effect on cost levels, employment and production volumes at the Ghent plant.



“Our Ghent plant is one of the most efficient car manufacturing plants in Europe with a highly skilled workforce,” said Javier Varela, senior vice president for manufacturing and logistics at Volvo Cars. “Lynk & Co’s decision to pick Ghent for their European production demonstrates the high levels of quality control that underpin Volvo’s global manufacturing strategy.”



Ghent is one of two car manufacturing plants operated by Volvo Cars in Europe and has produced Volvos since 1965. At the moment it employs around 5’000 people.