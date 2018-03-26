© KUKA

Kuka wins major contract from US automotive manufacturer

Kuka Systems has won a substantial systems engineering contract from a major U.S. automotive manufacturer. The project comprises the design and installation of a highly flexible manufacturing system to produce body components for a range of vehicle variants.

The order volume lies in the high double-digit-million euro range and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017. The start of production is scheduled for 2019.



At the North American plant, automated joining processes are to be integrated into the line for the front structure, underbody and body framing of the vehicle. The line is to include the Kuka KS Framer, which can produce up to six different models.



“We are proud that we have once again been able to convince our customer with our high-tech products. At the same time, this order underscores the out-standing partnership between our two companies,” explains Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of Kuka AG.