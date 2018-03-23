© Ruag

Criminal complaint filed by Ruag due to employee misconduct

Ruag says that it learned – through its internal whistle-blower system – of allegations that a senior manager in sales was engaged in unauthorised business transactions outside his employment at Ruag.

In a statement the company says that the transactions involved both Ruag products as well as products of competitors.



Ruag immediately initiated an internal investigation and informed the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s office accordingly. The company also filed a criminal complaint, as a result of which the search of Ruag premises was conducted. Ruag says it is cooperating fully with the authorities.



“Given the unacceptable circumstances of the case, Ruag terminated its working relationship with the employee in question with immediate effect,” the company writes in the statement.