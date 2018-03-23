© aspocomp (illustration purpose only)

PCB industry booming in January 2018

The positive sales development for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region continued in January 2018, reports the trade association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Compared sequentially, turnover increased by almost 40 percent. Compared to January 2017, growth was 11.5 percent. It exceeded the average growth of the last twelve months.



Order intake also rose sharply compared to December 2017. At 29 percent over the previous month (December 2017) and 17 percent over the same month last year (January 2017), January 2018 marked the fourth highest order intake over the last three years.



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.11, suggesting further growth.



The number of employees increased by 2.3 percent compared to January 2017.