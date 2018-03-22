© Seica (illustrations purposes only)

Aegis Software partners with Seica Italy

Aegis Software has signed a partnership agreement with SEICA Italy, a global supplier of intelligent automatic test equipment and selective soldering systems.

“Industry sectors such as telecommunications, automotive and IT, to medical and avionics are urgently looking for digitalized solutions that enable them to reach the next level of manufacturing performance with Industry 4.0, and as such, Seica is the perfect company to act as a representative for Aegis and its expanding customer base in Italy” said Stephan Häfele, Senior Director of Sales and Business Development for Aegis Software.



“The partnership with Aegis allows us to offer the unique solution that the industry needs, the right combination of hardware and software for the next generation of digital factories with environment awareness,” stated Antonio Grassino, President of Seica.