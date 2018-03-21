© Old Bridge Chemicals

Old Bridge Chemicals expands zinc sulfate manufacturing

The American manufacturer of copper and zinc compounds has made a multi-million dollar investment to double its capacity.

The expansion reflects over a USD 3 million investment that more than doubles Old Bridge’s zinc sulfate manufacturing capacity.



Bruce Bzura, President of Old Bridge Chemicals said, “This most recent milestone continues to advance the quality and reliability of OB’s high-performance zinc sulfate products, while showcasing our strong ties to the Old Bridge community. “



The new zinc sulfate operation is located on the company’s campus and has resulted in the hiring of more than a dozen new employees, with additional recruitment to be made, a press release states.



Joel Bzura, Executive Vice President of Old Bridge Chemicals said, “2018 continues to be an exciting year of innovation for OB. This expansion further supports our 24/7 capabilities to provide our customers products on time, every time.”