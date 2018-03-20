© Chemence

Chemence buys electronics adhesives business from Supreme Resources

Chemence, a manufacturer of specialised adhesives, sealants and resins, has acquired the electronics adhesive business and technology of Georgia-based manufacturer Supreme Recourses, Inc.

Since 1988, Supreme Resources has developed chemical solutions for a range of industries, including electronics and automotive manufacturing. The acquisition of Supreme Resource’s electronics adhesives portfolio by Chemence features adhesive technology in consumer electronics, including mobile devices and computers, and industrial electronics, such as transformers, transistors, circuit boards and automobile touchscreens.



“Supreme Resources’ electronics adhesives business complements our existing adhesives technology portfolio outstandingly as we already produce a variety of adhesives and sealants for automotive and machine manufacturing,” James Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Chemence, says in a press release. “Their products add to Chemence’s growing technology portfolio and provide us substantial opportunities to expand our presence in these and other markets immediately. The addition of polyurethane hot melt technologies, structural adhesives, and thermal management solutions significantly strengthens Chemence’s already robust portfolio of cyanoacrylates, machinery adhesives, silicones and light curable adhesives.”



Over the next twelve months, Chemence intends to integrate this newly acquired electronics adhesive portfolio into its own Krylex product line in order to provide a seamless transition experience for existing customers.



“Having the opportunity to enter a complementary target market with leading technology is ideal,” said Cooke. “The acquisition of Supreme Resources’ electronics adhesives business allows Chemence to build upon our promise to provide unique products and solutions to our customers.”