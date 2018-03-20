© Siemens

Siemens invests in new 3D-printing facility in UK

Siemens is planning make a EUR 30 million investment in a new manufacturing facility for Materials Solutions Ltd., its Additive Manufacturing, or 3D-printing specialist.

The new building in Worcester, UK, set to open in September 2018, will more than double the company's current footprint, enabling it to increase its fleet of 3D-printing machines to 50. The expansion is also expected to support the creation of more than 50 new jobs in Worcester. This major investment is part of Siemens' plans to build and grow a global business with Additive Manufacturing services for the aerospace industry, the automotive industry and other industries.



"Additive Manufacturing is a major pillar in our digitization strategy," said Willi Meixner, CEO of Siemens Power and Gas Division. "This significant investment underlines our belief that there is huge potential for innovation and growth within the Additive Manufacturing sector. It is also the next step towards achieving our ambition of pioneering the industrialisation of this exciting new technology and demonstrates how we are leading the way for the fourth industrial revolution," he added.



Siemens acquired a majority stake in Materials Solutions Ltd. in 2016. The business is a pioneer in the use of Selective Laser Melting (SLM) technology for the manufacture of high-performance metal parts, with a focus on high-temperature super alloys. Materials Solutions has grown its business considerably over the last two years.