Protolabs expands manufacturing capacity with new building

Protolabs has purchased a new manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the latest step the digital manufacturing company has taken to expand its prototyping and low-volume production capacity.

The company has also recently invested in additional manufacturing equipment for both its American and European facilities to support business growth.



The new 152'000 square feet Brooklyn Park facility will be expanded by another 50'000 square feet and used primarily for CNC machining. About 225 jobs at Protolabs’ Plymouth, Minnesota plant will relocate to the Brooklyn Park building, enabling the company to expand the injection molding capacity in the Plymouth facility. The new plant is scheduled to become fully operational by the end of 2018.



Beyond the new machining facility, Protolabs continues to expand its manufacturing capacity with the addition of new equipment. Over the past 12 months, the company purchased more than 75 CNC mills and 25 injection molding presses in the United States. Additionally, Protolabs’ European operations purchased 25 CNC machines and six injection molding presses that are now in use at the company’s facility in Telford, UK.



“We are excited about the growth we’ve experienced in machining,” said Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “Opening an additional facility in Brooklyn Park, along with investing in more machining and injection molding equipment around the world, demonstrates our ability to evolve and increase the services we provide to our customers as we capture share in this dynamic market. We helped over 35,000 product developers last year and this added capacity will provide the scale to continue serving companies from innovative startups to Fortune 100 companies and everyone in between.”