Grand Opening of MiR's China office

MiR sees a huge potential on the Chinese market, which is the reason why the company is expanding our activities with more employees, and held the grand opening of its Shanghai office.

The office opening is an important step for MiR and its presence in China, where the company is investing massively. In 2018, MiR will add five new employees to the sales office in Shanghai, which was established in the beginning of 2017. According to statistics from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), around one third of the over 300'000 industry robots that were installed around the world in 2016 were delivered to China, the company states in an update.



“With their 'Made in China 2025' plan, China is working intensively to automate production and processes. We see a huge potential in this market, and we’re also seeing that our multinational customers want our robots in China,” says CEO Thomas Visti, who cut the ribbon and declared the Shanghai office open.