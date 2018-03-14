© HIPA

Rosenberger with further investments in Hungary

The German connector manufacturer is launching further investments in Nyírbátor and Jászárokszállás in Hungary.

The announcement came at the delivery ceremony of the company’s pervious investment in the country. The new investment aims to increase capacity at the company’s automotive parts production plants. A total of EUR 20 million will be invested and create about 400 new jobs in the two cities, a press release from HIPA reads.



Rosenberger’s last investment in Nyírbátor, which was announced back in September 2016 and completed just recently, resulted in a new a building which includes a new production hall and new machinery but also office space. This expansion also resulted in the creation of 400 new jobs.



The most recent development will affect both the Jászárokszállás and the Nyírbátor units. As a result of the EUR 20 million capacity expansion, another 400 new jobs will be created at these two sites.