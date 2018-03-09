© Mildex

GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan

GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new bonding facility in Taiwan.

While GMN will continue to offer front panel integration services at its Seattle, Washington Division, this global operation will enable the company to offer a range of additional advantages for display integration projects when bonding in Asia makes sense. The new 322’000 square foot facility is in the Kaohsiung Science Park, a press release from GMN reads.



At this new facility, GMN will optically bond and integrate any display, touch screen, or decorative cover glass components. The capabilities and services offered will begin with liquid optical bonding (LOCA) and integration, but are expected to develop and expand to include more bonding technologies and assemblies in the future. As most display and touch screen components are manufactured in Asia, the company expects its Taiwan bonding operation to lead to more simplified logistics, reduced freight, labor, and component costs as well as accelerating time-to-market.



The Seattle-based manufacturer pursued this expansion to better align its supply chain with customer’s bonding and integration needs. To bring this operation to fruition, GMN partnered with Mildex Optical, a touch screen supplier. Operating out of Mildex’s facility, GMN will control the bonding and integration process from start to finish.



“We are excited for this opportunity to provide our customers with another option for bonded and integrated displays, with an emphasis on improved logistics and cost effectiveness,” said Jim Badders, director of display integration at GMN. “Our customers can expect the same level of excellence and complete line of sight for which they have come to rely on GMN for locally. We will work closely with you to integrate the best materials suited to meet your exact needs.”