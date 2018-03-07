© Ruag

Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence

The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence. He has already been managing the division on an ad interim basis since October 2017 and is now taking over this role permanently from 1 march 2018.

Andreas Berger is an electrical engineer who started his career with Ruag in 2010. Until 2017, he was Senior Vice President at Ruag Defence with operational and strategic responsibility for the management of the Network Enabled Operations Services business unit.