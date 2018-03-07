© Hanza

Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems

Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec Systems for the delivery of complete security products to an initial value of approximately SEK 12 million (EUR 1.17 million).

Hanza has been responsible for industrialising Apstec Systems Human Security Radar, a real-time fully automatic mass people screening solution that enables detection of weapons and explosive devices to protect crowded places from terrorist attacks and can be used on a broad, global scale, a press release states.



The Swedish company has now signed a multi-year manufacturing agreement with an initial order of approximately SEK12 million (about EUR 1.17 million). The production will begin immediately and will take place at Hanza's manufacturing site in Tartu, Estonia. The order will be delivered in full during the second and third quarter of 2018.



"Apstec Systems is introducing to the market unique and ground-breaking technology, which will improve the safety from terrorist attacks for millions of people worldwide. Hanza is delighted to be able to play its part in this initiative" says Thomas Lindström, Senior Vice President Hanza.



Apstec Systems develops and sells security products in the field of real-time security screening and protection.