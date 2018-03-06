© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Analysis | March 06, 2018
Global January semi sales up 22.7% compared to last year
Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of January 2018, an increase of 22.7 percent compared to the January 2017 total of USD 30.6 billion, reports SIA – The Semiconductor Industry Association.
Global sales in January were 1.0 percent lower than the December 2017 total of USD 38.0 billion, reflecting normal seasonal market trends.
“After notching its highest-ever annual sales in 2017, the global semiconductor industry is off to a strong and promising start to 2018, posting its highest-ever January sales and 18th consecutive month of year-to-year sales increases,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association.
“All major regional markets saw double-digit growth compared to last year, with the Americas leading the away with year-to-year growth of more than 40 percent. With year-to-year sales also up across all major semiconductor product categories, the global market is well-positioned for a strong start to 2018,” Neuffer continued.
Year-to-year sales increased substantially across all regions: the Americas (40.6 percent), Europe (19.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (18.6 percent), China, (18.3 percent), and Japan (15.1 percent). Month-to-month sales increased slightly in Europe (0.9 percent), held flat in China, but fell somewhat in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.6 percent), Japan (-1.0 percent), and the Americas (-3.6 percent).
January 2018 Month-to-month sales (in US billions)
Year-to-year Sales (in US billions)
January 2018 Month-to-month sales (in US billions)
|Market
|Last Month
|Current Month
|Change %
|Americas
|8.95
|8.63
|-3.6%
|Europe
|3.37
|3.40
|0.9%
|Japan
|3.24
|3.21
|-1.0%
|China
|12.01
|12.01
|0.0%
|Asia Pacific/All Other
|10.41
|10.35
|-0.6%
|Total
|37.99
|37.59
|-1.0%
|Market
|Last Year
|Current Month
|% Change
|Americas
|6.14
|8.63
|40.6%
|Europe
|2.84
|3.40
|19.9%
|Japan
|2.79
|3.21
|15.1%
|China
|10.16
|12.01
|18.3%
|Asia Pacific/All Other
|8.73
|10.35
|18.6%
|Total
|30.64
|37.59
|22.7%
Comments