Volker Pape steps down

Volker Pape, Executive Board member and co-founder of Viscom AG, is resigning his Executive Board activity before this year's annual general meeting.

This decision is in line with the proposal of the majority shareholder, HPC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, of Mr. Pape moving into the Viscom AG Supervisory Board. In the case of his election by the annual general meeting, Volker Pape will be available to the company on a consulting basis.



The Supervisory Board welcomes this step on the way to long-term successor planning, securing as it does the further expansion and the resulting extension of the international business, a press release reads.



Following this, the executive board will be expanded to four persons as Mr. Pape will be replaced by Peter Krippner and Carsten Salewski.



Mr Salewski will be responsible for Sales and Mr Krippner for Operations. Dr. Heuser assumes Development and Mr Schwingel remains responsible for Finances.