Mahle plans to sell HBPO shares to Plastic Omnium

The Mahle Group intends to sell its shares in the joint venture Hella Behr Plastic Omnium (HBPO) to fellow shareholder Plastic Omnium. The two parties signed an agreement effective March 1, 2018.

HBPO is specialized in the assembly, logistics, development, and design of front-end modules, consisting of bumpers, lighting systems, and cooling components. Assembly of front-end modules is not integral to MAHLE’s core business. Mahle focuses on the development and production of cooling modules. The cooling modules installed in the front-end module are usually commissioned by the automobile manufacturers, and their assembly is therefore the responsibility of the front end module manufacturers. Mahle will retain close links with HBPO in this area, a press release reads.



At the same time, Mahle states that in the future, the company will invest more intensively and consistently in new technologies in the area of e-mobility. Key components include cooling modules, electric engines, and power electronics, for example.



HBPO was formed in 2004 as an equal joint venture between the three automotive suppliers Hella, Plastic Omnium, and Behr. Through its majority acquisition of the Behr Group, Mahle now holds 33.33 percent of the shares in the joint venture. It is intended that these are transferred to Plastic Omnium. The transaction is still subject to antitrust approval.