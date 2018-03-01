© Nortech Systems

Nortech expands existing manufacturing in China

EMS provider Nortech Systems says that the company has expanded capabilities at its manufacturing facility in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China, to support its regional machine vision technology customers.

"Given the explosive growth of machine vision, robotics and automation technology manufacturers in Asia, it makes sense for us to expand our regional Intercon 1 manufacturing to support those customers," Rich Wasielewski, president and CEO of Nortech Systems, says in a press release. "This facility allows us to provide faster, local support for both engineering solutions and product availability."



The Suzhou facility, located in the Jiangsu Province of China, began production of Intercon 1 Camera Link and USB 3.0 vision products in the second quarter of 2017; capabilities were expanded during 2017. Central to both Beijing and Hong Kong, the facility allows Intercon 1 to support growing machine vision customers throughout China with faster turnaround, reduced shipping time and cost, and local, on-demand engineering support.



"Often, the cable is the 'weakest link' in the entire machine vision system architecture," says Ron Folkeringa, Nortech Systems' Intercon 1 Group business manager. "Intercon 1 interconnect solutions eliminate unexpected downtime by ensuring the transfer of critical data, leading to superior solution performance and reliability."