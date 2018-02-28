© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

OFS to create 200 jobs in Georgia - investing $138.9M

OFS Fitel, LLC (OFS), manufacturer of optical fiber products, will create 200 jobs and invest USD 138.9 million in the expansion at both their Norcross and Carrollton, facilities, in Georgia.

OFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese parent company, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. In 2017 Furukawa Electric announced plans to nearly double its 2016 optical fiber manufacturing capacity by 2019 and to increase its optical fiber cable manufacturing capacity, a press release from The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) reads.



“The proliferation of hyper-scale and edge data centers, 5G wireless, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), along with the greater digitization of communications in business, are creating the need for fiber in the Georgia and around the world,” said Timothy F. Murray, head of the Global Optical Fiber and Cable business of Furukawa Electric and CEO of OFS. “Furukawa Electric is responding with greater capacity, which you can see with the expansions and employment growth in Norcross and Carrollton. We foresee this demand continuing into the next decade with communication traffic estimated to increase during this period.”