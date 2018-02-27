© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

Flex to discontinue Louisville operations

The manufacturer is reportedly planning to discontinue its operations in Louisville, Kentucky, a decision which till affect some 314 employees.

The company disclosed its plans in a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act filling, stating that the concerned employees had already been informed about the coming layoffs, a report in the Business Journals.



The reduction of the workforce will occur in phases through September, and the decision is the result of a corporate restructuring and executive decisions to exit some existing business relationships. Apparently, some business from the Louisville operations will be transferred to other Flex sites in Memphis, Tennessee.



In an emailed statement to the Business Journals, Paul Brunato, senior director of global communications for Flex said; "The decision to discontinue our operations in Louisville was not taken lightly, and was made after careful review."