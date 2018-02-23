General Cable stockholders says 'Ok' to acquisition by Prysmian

The stockholders of General Cable has approved the company’s previously announced acquisition by Prysmian Group for USD 30.00 per share in cash.

A total of 38,140,754 shares, representing approximately 75.34% of the total number of shares of common stock outstanding and approximately 99% of the total votes cast, were voted in favour of the merger. Subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018.