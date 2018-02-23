North American semi equipment industry posts January 2018 billings

© batman2000 dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36 billion in billings worldwide in January 2018 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

Billings YoY August 2017 $2,181.8 27.7% September 2017 $2,054.8 37.6% October 2017 $2,019.3 23.9% November 2017 $2,052.3 27.2% December 2017 $2,398.4 28.3% January 2018 (prelim) $2.364.8 27.2%

The billings figure is 1.4 percent lower than the final December 2017 level of USD 2.40 billion, and is 27.2 percent higher than the January 2017 billings level of USD 1.86 billion.“The strong billings levels from late 2017 have carried over into the new year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “We maintain a positive outlook for the 2018 market, marking three years of growth for equipment spending."The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.