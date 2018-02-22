© Continental

Continental plans new plant in Hungary - creating 450 new jobs

Continental says that it will build a new manufacturing plant in Hungary to expand its automotive electronics production footprint. Production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020.

Continental currently has six plants and a tire sales and logistic center in Hungary. By choosing Debrecen as the seventh Hungarian location, Continental is increasing the production of electronic components for European markets. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the third quarter of 2018 and the company is planning to invest a total of EUR 100 million and will create 450 new jobs, the company states in a press release



“With this strategic decision of a new manufacturing plant in Debrecen, Continental is continuing to expand its European presence in order to better satisfy the customers´ growing demand for automotive electronics,” says José Avila, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and Head of the Powertrain division.



The new – 7’000 square metre – manufacturing plant will produce sensors and transmission control units for the EUR markets.



“To expand our European presence with our new plant in Debrecen is an important pillar in order to diversify our manufacturing plants for state-of-the-art automotive electronics internationally. Together with the Hungarian government we are able to significantly expand our capacity and further drive our technology development", added Dr. Hans-Jürgen Braun, head of the 30 Continental central electronics plants.