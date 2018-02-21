© pichetw dreamstime.com

Bittium to deliver mobile devices to Mexican government authorities

Bittium says that the company has started volume deliveries of mobile devices developed for Mexican government authorities.

The company announces that it has received the first orders for mobile devices developed for a satellite communication system from Mexican government authorities.



The mobile devices have been developed in a product development project which started back in 2015. The development phase has now successfully been concluded and the devices are currently in volume production in Finland, the company states in press release.



The total value of the first orders is approximately EUR 2 million and the devices will be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2018.



Bittium has opened a branch office in Mexico to enable high quality customer support for the local customers, and to contribute to sales and marketing in Mexico and other Latin American countries. Fernando Castillo has been appointed as the General Manager of the branch office in Mexico.



“These first volume orders for the new mobile devices are continuation to a successful product development phase and good cooperation with the Mexican authorities. These are the most advanced hybrid devices in the world developed for a satellite communication system, which can be used for communication in both the satellite and terrestrial networks. In addition to high quality products, we want to offer our customers in Mexico high quality support and local services. Our presence in Mexico will also give us better visibility to the whole Latin American market”, says Mr. Hannu Huttunen, CEO of Bittium.