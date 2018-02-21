© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Signalis becomes Airbus

Signalis, a subsidiary of Airbus since its creation in 2011, has been fully integrated into the Airbus CIS (Communications, Intelligence and Security) business becoming the Maritime Surveillance Centre of Competences within Airbus Defence and Space from 3 January 2018.

The move is Airbus Defence and Space’s response to its growing interest in serving the maritime surveillance market as a whole. Airbus has decided to integrate the subsidiary in line with its ‘one brand’ strategy to ensure the future of the business.



Digitisation and digital services are key and strategic components for Airbus Defence and Space. The company is bringing its various maritime players together and linking its services to create a new digital offering that will provide a powerful competitive differentiator, a press release reads.



By pooling the capabilities of Airbus Defence and Space, combining deliveries and quotations more efficiently, and working together for the benefit of our customers, Maritime Surveillance will now be much stronger and more competitive than a single entity.



Evert Dudok, Head of CIS, said: “Today, with the reorganisation, we have brought all the Maritime Surveillance experts in the Security Solutions domain together in order to structure and strengthen Airbus Defence and Space´s position as a leading maritime company. Airbus Defence and Space has the ability to become one of the leaders in the maritime security market.”