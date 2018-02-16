© Neways

Neways to expand production in Germany

EMS provider Neways Electronics is expanding its German production site in Neunkirchen. Construction of the new building is scheduled to begin in mid-February.

The new 1’000 square metres of additional production space and office area, will increase the sites total to 5’500 square metres. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-2018.



"The order situation is very good. To meet the growing demand of existing and new customers, it is strongly necessary to expand the production area and the machine park,” Michael Berger, Managing Director of the Neways Neunkirchen GmbH, says in a press release.



In addition to a growing order intake, which has prompted the need for additional production capacity, the new projects are in some cases also very space-intensive.



"Our customers are increasingly asking for our box build services," Berger continues. "Because of that we will need for example additional assembly lines for which our current production area is not sufficient." As part of the expansion, Neways Neunkirchen will redesign the current production layout to make the work process and flow more efficient.