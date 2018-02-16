© AutoStore Systems

Swisslog secures order for new distribution center for syncreon

Swisslog Logistics Automation, a provider of warehouse automation and software, will implement AutoStore for syncreon, a lcontract logistics company.

The newly constructed, automated distribution center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, will serve both e-commerce and retail fulfillment. The new facility occupies approximately one million square feet and is scheduled to begin fulfillment operations in June 2018



According to David Minns, Senior Vice President, Global Procurement, for syncreon, “We believe that a proven goods-to-person picking solution like AutoStore will be a perfect complement to our more conventional picking operations. We are particularly attracted to the easy scalability of AutoStore for our future growth. As a global company, we selected Swisslog as our implementation partner because of their strong global footprint and support organization.”



Swisslog’s AutoStore solution combines intelligent SynQ warehouse management software and unique pick stations not offered by other integrators.



Markus Schmidt, President Swisslog WDS Americas, commented, “It’s exciting to see this technology really take off in the United States. American companies are rapidly adopting goods-to-person automation and turning to Swisslog because of our vast experience compared to other integrators. After installing more than 85 projects, our realization has been perfected to the point that our team can install in short time frames while tailoring solutions that work for our diverse clientele in the E-commerce/retail, consumer goods and production logistics industries.”