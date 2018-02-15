© Orbotech

Orbotech solutions selected by LG Display for its Gen 6 fab

Israeli equipment supplier, Orbotech, says that LG Display has ordered multiple Quantum AOI for Flex solutions for its new flexible OLED Gen 6 fab in Paju, South Korea.

The orders are intended for flexible mobile device display production and Orbotech is expecting to deliver the solutions between the first quarter and the second quarter of 2018.



The production process required for flexible OLED panels is more sophisticated and complex than the traditional LCD manufacturing process due to its reduced layer thickness and increased number of stages. Based on Orbotech's multi-modality imaging (MMI) technology, the Quantum AOI for Flex series is a comprehensive yield enhancement solution for high quality inspection, detection, classification and 3D measurement of critical defects that impact the quality and the lifetime of the final flexible OLED display.



"This repeat order from LG Display is testament to the high quality of Orbotech's advanced solutions," stated Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display. "Orbotech's end-to-end advanced AOI display solutions are designed specifically to address the unique challenges posed by flexible OLED panel production and will enable our customers to produce the most advanced FPD products with high yields."